Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has bragged about his hotel after it hosted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had recently visited The Delborough hotel after arriving in Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram page, Obi Cubana, shared a video of Prince Harry and Meghan’s stay on social media, proudly calling it the number one luxury hotel in Africa.

Obi Cubana praised his team for their hard work and dedication to providing excellent service.

This visit has put The Delborough hotel in the spotlight, confirming its reputation as a top destination for travelers.

He wrote;

“That’s how we hosted The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at our luxurious @thedelborough yesterday!

Need we say more??

We are the Number 1 luxury hotel in Africa presently……yes!

@stanleyuzochukwu, my brother with the Midas touch”.

