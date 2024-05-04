Nollywood actress Shan George has taken to social media to report that her bank account has been drained of N3.6 million by a suspected scammer.

In a video shared via her Instagram page, the actress claimed that the money was transferred to an OPay account belonging to a certain Cecilia.

Shan George has appealed to the bank and relevant authorities to assist her finding the scammer, stating that she is currently facing financial difficulties and has no food at home.

Social media users have responded with sympathy and advice, with some asking for more information about the circumstances surrounding the theft.

Others have offered support and assistance, while some have shared their own experiences with similar fraudulent activities.

_hiikay asked: “How did they have access to your account? Can you explain please”

janeluxuryshop_ commented: “Mama so sorry about this… please can you drop your details let me send you something biko this is so sad….”

nedu_kingsley opined: “Mama the person that did that is close to you check very well he or she take picture of your atm card front and back then sent it to the people that remove all the money so check very well about the people around you”

lifewithchigor added: “The account is not a real account… 🥲🥲😭😭💔💔it’s a remote account that was open few minutes ago and the account cannot be traceable. I’ve had a bad experience with these people…they are called local scammers..

Mama I don’t think Zenith bank can even help you, except they take it legally and court grants access to private tech sector through the bank to give access for a private investigation…. It is well mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️we will recover all nothing missing this new month ❤️💯”

See the posts below;

