Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington showered her friend, Jemima Osunde with love and laughter on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian highlighted the celebrant’s amazing qualities, praising her reliability, kindness, intelligence, and beauty.

She emphasized their deep sisterhood and expresses gratitude for friend’s unwavering support.

In a lighthearted twist, Adesua Etomi included an audio clip where she playfully teased Jemima Osunde about her relationship status.

She playfully asked; , “When will you marry? Will you be single forever?”

Sharing the video, Adesua wrote;

“It’s my sisterrrrrsssss birthdayyyyyyyyy @jemimaosunde

I love you soooooo much

You are my sister through and through, and I am incredibly grateful for you.

You ALWAYS show up for me. You are reliable, consistent, you are kind, you are giving. You’re an all-around amazing person.

You are sooooo smart (except with maths, but that’s okay🤣🤭), and then you are now GORGEOUS as well. How does it feel to be God’s favourite? Must be nice.😍😍😍

I will ride for you anytime, any day, anywhere. My baby’s God Mama. The best God mama in the entire universe.

Jem-jem, my sister soul mate. I am honoured to know you and to love you. You make our lives so much more beautiful, and may the Lord reward your Labour of love. In blessings, he will bless you. Nations will come to your light and kings to the brightness of your rising. When you call one, ten will answer. Your name will be mentioned for good, in rooms that you have never stepped in. You will be blessed in your going out and coming in, in the mighty name of Jesus. Amen.

Happy birthday, my love.

Ps. The audio is my real caption🥰.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “Thank you for always being my rock and helping me shut out all the noise with your love” Davido showers more love on Chioma on her birthday