Popular skit maker, Peller, has marked a major milestone in his life by purchasing his first car on his 18th birthday.

The excited teenager took to social media to share the news.

He posted a photo of his new whip with the caption: “First key! Congratulations to me! We party tonight!”

The news has sparked reactions online.

While many congratulated Peller on his new car, others expressed confusion, stating that the car he posted months ago as his first car was a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

iamnasboi: “Congratulations aburo.”

kellylivinglarge: “Proud of u… No excuse for All of Una way still Dey wait for give away..”

chiller_talker: “Oh so no be you get that G-wagon and na camry Toyota be your first key una too much for this industry oo but well sha congratulations more keys.”

BenLutas: “You no wan post Wetin u buy make Efcc no go Dey observe sodik Ogbon!!”

dennisizu98: “Congratulations bro You are an inspiration to every little kid growing up in this country Nigeria.”

JoshanndeeNG: “Who come get that g wagon car at first?”

ATHURXA: “@officialEFCC arrest him asap.”

Awalulomo: “Where your Gwagon?”

