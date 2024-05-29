Controversial influencer, Saida Boj has sparked a heated debate with her recent comments on divorce.

During an appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, Boj revealed that she feels happy when a woman divorces her husband, citing that men are “cheap and abundant.”

According to her, she respects women who choose to leave unhappy marriages.

Saida Boj emphasized that men are not scarce and she has numerous suitors flooding her DMs.

Her comments have generated a mixed reaction from listeners, with some praising her honesty and others criticizing her for promoting a negative attitude towards men.

abdul_thewave remarked: “Grown men sitting with a baby discussing rubbish 😢 haba na …”

ojeshair commented: “She sure knows how to use the SM space and yall giving her free popularity. This girl might be the opposite of everything she is saying”

amyxious_bubz penned: “Will she clap for her son if he brings home a woman like her?? Am asking for future purposes”

charminghela stated: “I’m going to lose my mind if I see this girl one more time 🤦‍♂️ this girl doesn’t think about the future before opening mouth. In the next 2-3 decades from now you’ll be so ashamed of your contents I promise you.”

eko.savage remarked: “In as much as you are not a member of my family..you’re dojng wonderfully well dear😏😏”

