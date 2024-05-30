Nigerian singer, Simi has written a heartfelt message to her daughter, Deja, on her 4th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the music star expressed how much love she has for Deja, saying it’s overflowing and she needs more space in her heart to accommodate it.

According to her, she feels like her heart is bursting with love for her daughter.

Simi then recalled her prayers for a child, and how God answered abundantly, doing more than she could have ever imagined in granting her request.

She’s implying that Deja’s arrival was a miraculous answer to her prayers.

While wishing her daughter a happy 4th birthday, Simi described her as light, heart, best friend, joy and Twin.

She wrote:

“Sometimes I beg God to make more room in my heart, because all this love I have for you has it bursting at the seams. When I prayed for you, God rolled His sleeves, and said “Simi, watch me do too much.” You are my light. My heart. My best friend. My twin (in and out). My muse. My joy. My Beautiful Little Fireball. Happy birthday Deja. If I had space, I would love you more #Big4″

