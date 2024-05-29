Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey took to social media to celebrate his wife, Erica’s 35th birthday with a touching message.

In a post, the music star expressed his gratitude for Erica’s love and support, praising her beauty, intelligence, and strength.

According to him, Erica has been a rock for their family, sacrificing her own career to care for their home and children.

He also revealed that she has made him a better person mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, and even improved his health.

Tim, who has been married to Erica for almost three years and shares two children with her, described their relationship as “the best years of my life.”

On her birthday , Tim Godfrey pledged to continue making his wife ‘s happiness his top priority.

He wrote;

“I had to come out of my online sabbatical.

Dear Erica, (my baby)

Happy 35th birthday, my love! Today is extra special, not just because it’s your birthday, but because you are stepping back into your professional life after almost two years… You sacrifice all of that to take care of our home. Watching you navigate through life with such grace and strength is truly inspiring.

You are gorgeous inside and out, a beacon of beauty and godliness. Your intelligence and creativity shine in everything you do. As the mother of our beautiful children, Bryan and Reign, you nurture our family with a love that is unparalleled. You hold down the fort while I do a lot of traveling, making our home a sanctuary of warmth and joy.

You are my best friend, my confidant, my adviser, my still waters, my place of rest, my reward.

Your prayerful heart lifts me up and keeps our family grounded in faith I cherish every moment we share and every laughter, Love, prayer, and dream we’ve built together. You are my rock, my safe haven, and the love of my life.

There is a saying and believe that … the first 1 to 3 years of every marriage is the most fragile and most likely to be stormy and miserable and breakable, But we have had the most beautiful, blissful, joyful, and exciting first almost 3 years. I can proudly say that it has been the best years of my life. You have graciously allowed me to become a better person, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually, and even with my health, I feel really good.

Finally, I pledge that making you happy will continue to be my primary and everyday job. Here’s to celebrating you, today and always. May this year bring you immense joy, fulfillment, and the realization of all your dreams. I am endlessly grateful for your presence in my life and look forward to many more adventures together.

My Anambra princess… You have just stepped into your BEST YEARS !

I love you forever!

….Your baby TIM GODFREY”

