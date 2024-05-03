A Nigerian man, Keenu Rattray, has captured the hearts of many with his romantic proposal to his wheelchair-bound girlfriend, Hannah.

The beautiful gesture has gone viral, with many praising Rattray’s love and commitment to his partner.

In a heartwarming display of devotion, the man, who is a digital content manager at FIFA, planned a special proposal for his wheelchair-bound girlfriend, showcasing his dedication to their relationship.

Sharing the proposal photos via Twitter, Keenu revealed that Hannah is the biggest blessing in his life.

“So many blessings in my life, you are definitely the biggest one,” he wrote;

See below:

