A Nigerian mother has expressed surprise and delight after her 2-year-old son consistently finished his packed lunch at school.

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman, @blackmorenz_hair, showed the large quantity of food she packs for her toddler and the empty lunchbox he brings back home.

According to her, this occurred for two consecutive days, leaving her impressed and amazed by her toddler’s healthy appetite.

The video has also sparked a lively discussion among viewers, with some speculating that the toddler’s teacher might be sharing his meals.

Others have praised the mother for her generosity, while some have expressed concern that the portion sizes might be too large for her 2-year-old son.

Watch below:

ALSO READ: “Sealing deals & securing properties, what a mighty God We Serve”- Bimbo Ademoye shares excitement As she bags new ambassadorial deal