Nigerian singer and actor, Banky W took to social media to express his heartfelt gratitude and admiration for his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music star shared a heartwarming video montage showcasing their journey from Adesua’s pregnancy to the present.

The video, which has gone viral, highlights the couple’s love and growth as a family

In a touching tribute, Banky W praised his wife for being an exceptional mother to their son, Zaiah.

He also expressed gratitude to God for blessing him with a good wife.

According to him, his son has a good wife because God blessed him with a good wife.

He wrote;

“Thank you Jesus for the best life.

Zaiah got the best Mama, because God gave Papa the best wife.

😍😍😍😍😍”

