Nigerian Skit maker, Sabinus has joined the conversation on the ongoing dispute between Paulo Okoye, Iyabo Ojo and VeryDarkMan.

The controversy began when VeryDarkMan made claims about celebrities who attended Davido’s wedding without invitations.

He specifically mentioned Iyabo Ojo, Paulo Okoye’s girlfriend, alleging she only attended the after-party and was not invited to the main party. .

Paul O responded, defending his girlfriend and criticizing the content creator’s statements.

VDM replied, telling Paulno to stay out of his issue with Iyabo. Upset by this, the talent manager then asked Davido and others to choose between him and VeryDarkMan.

Reacting to this, Sabinus threw a shade at VeryDarkMan, emphasizing the importance of respect.

He stated that social media can make people forget that others may not be their age mates.

“Social media don really make us forget say most people are not our age mates. No matter what, always remember respect is reciprocal, and we have a life after social media. No respect again, Kai”.

