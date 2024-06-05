Nigerian actress, Angela Okorie has finally opened up about the reason behind her ongoing feud with her former friend and colleague, Zubby Michael.

In a live video chat, the movie star alleged that her colleague had consistently mistreated her, bullying her on social media and humiliating her in public.

Angela Okorie claimed that the final straw came when Zubby Michael embarrassed her at his birthday party, publicly insulting her and causing her immense shame.

Despite his apology, the mother of one stated that it was too late and has been seeking revenge by publicly attacking him on social media, accusing him of various wrongdoings.

Watch below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrd52YGF/

