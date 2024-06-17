Nollywood actress, Yul Edochie has faced backlash for his recent message to men sleeping with married women.

This comes after his own high-profile scandal involving cheating on his wife, May Edochie with a married woman, Judy Austin, and eventually marrying her as a second wife.

During his his sermon via YouTube , Yul Edochie condemned infidelity, urging men to avoid sleeping with married women, as it can lead to spiritual weakness and vulnerability to attacks.

He emphasized the importance of a strong spiritual foundation, which he believes is compromised by such behavior.

He wrote;

“As a man, before having anything to do with any woman, make sure that woman is not another person’s wife. If the person the woman has been married before, make sure she has broken out completely from the husband and the marriage with another man before you can have anything to do with her.

Don’t be that man who goes about sleeping with people’s wives; it will weaken you spiritually. You have to be clean as a human being, keep your hands clean in your dealings, that way when things are thrown at you, they cannot get you.

Whatever it is that is blown at you, they have to destroy you spiritually before they can destroy you physically. If you are that person who is always doing all sorts of nonsense and putting your hands in all sorts of rubbish, it is easy to attack you spiritually and get you.

If you are that man who is always sleeping with people’s wives, it is easy for spiritual attacks to get you.

As a man, no matter how you take it, whatever you like, woman, as a man, avoid people’s wives, avoid sleeping with people’s wives; it is a destroyer, it will weaken you spiritually.

Any small attack on you, it will get you because your foundation is weak. That is what is killing so many of our people; the evil things that they have put their hands in have weakened their foundation. So, any little thing that falls, there are some sicknesses that will come to you, and you can actually get up and say and tell God to take out this sickness from your body, and you move, God will do it for you.

But when your foundation is weak, when you speak, it will not happen; when you talk, it cannot happen. Why? Because your foundation is weak, your spiritual fiber is weak. Why? Because you involved yourself in evil things, in dirty things that weaken you. Keep your hands clean.”

The video has caused stir online as many people are dragging him for preaching against the same thing he is guilty of.

See the video and reactions below;

