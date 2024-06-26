Chioma Avril Rowland-Adeleke, also known as Chef Chi, is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry and the wife of musician Davido.

Born on April 1, 1995, in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, Chioma is of Igbo descent and a Seventh-Day Adventist. She hails from Owerri Nkworji in Nkwerre LGA, Imo State.

Chioma attended Federal Government Girls’ College in Imo State for her secondary education and later studied Economics at Babcock University in Ogun State, although she did not graduate. She has since become a popular chef and social media personality.

Chioma’s cooking skills and friendly online presence have earned her a large following. Her social media platforms feature her recipes and cooking techniques.

As Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland-Adeleke has been part of a highly publicized relationship that has fascinated fans and the media.

The couple has three children together and has faced challenges, including the loss of one child.

Despite these challenges, they remain a beloved and respected celebrity couple.

