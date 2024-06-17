Controversial blogger,Tosin Silverdam has sparked speculation about a possible rift between singer Kizz Daniel and his wife, Mrs. Anidugbe.

The content creator claimed to have noticed tension between the couple for some time and questions whether he is the only one who has observed it.

Tosin Silverdam referenced a previous incident where another blogger, Gistlover, accused Kizz Daniel of domestic violence and other allegations, wondering if there may be truth to the claims.

He also noted that he can no longer find Mrs. Anidugbe’s Instagram page, sharing a screenshot as evidence.

Reactions to this, Netizens alleged that Kizz Daniel may have deleted his wife’s page to prevent her from speaking out about domestic violence.

Others believe the couple’s online displays of affection are merely for show, with one commenter stating, “When you see a happy couple, you will know!”

deez_verah claimed: “He deleted the wife page so she will not call him out for domestic violence 😢”

official_saritaraw said: “Them don sell music nw case don close 😂”

bomsickle said: “Eh. Shey when he was praising her he said she endures his bad habits which includes infidelity. Tor. The girl dey strongest warriors list for heaven. Make we face front abeg. 😂”

im_yemisi wrote: “Me I’ve always known all those show off they do online is for the gram. when you see happy couple, you will know!”

monicbrass reacted: “Totally off. No chemistry between them at all 😕”

Watch Tosin speaks :

