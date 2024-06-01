Nigerian businessman, Wale Jana has spoken out about the ongoing co-parenting dispute between singer, Davido and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

In a recent Instagram post, the entrepreneur noted that the two had a seemingly positive relationship in the past, with Davido showering Sophia and their daughter with gifts and vacations.

However, their current situation has led to accusations of Davido being a deadbeat father.

Jana emphasized the importance of parents maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of their children, even if they are not on good terms.

According to him, they need to avoid speaking negatively about each other in front of their children, as it can impact their mental health.

Wale Jana urged Sophia Momodu not to paint a picture as if Davido was never part of his daughter’s life or he has been irresponsible.

In his words;

“When unmarried parents fight, the children suffer. However, it’s important for parents to apply wisdom when they are not on good terms. There are women who try to poison their child against their father and fathers who insult the mum in front of the child. A child is supposed to have their parents as role models, but in a case where both parents are constantly saying nasty stuff about each other, the child’s mental health is at stake.

We all were on this social media when Davido and Sophia were having a great time with their daughter a few years ago; we saw the videos of the vacations, the diamonds, the gifts, the Range Rover, and so much more. Few years later, the same Davido is suddenly a deadbeat father.

It’s okay for Sophia to take her daughter on vacation without support from Davido; that’s very fine, but don’t paint a picture as if Davido was never part of his daughter’s life or he has been irresponsible and all the credit goes to her. There is no reward in turning your child against her father.

I hope women learn this and wear this lipstick of common sense in Jesus’ name”.

