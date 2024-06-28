Less than 24 hours after her wedding, actress Sharon Ooja’s marriage has been embroiled in controversy.

A blogger alleged that her husband, Mr. Nwoke, had been married four times before, sparking a heated debate.

However, evidence has now surfaced confirming that Mr. Nwoke had been married only once before, contradicting the blogger’s claim.

Nigerians have dug up a wedding photo and divorce documents showing Sharon Ooja’s husband’s previous marriage.

While the identity of the woman in the photo and details of the divorce proceedings remain unclear, the evidence confirms that Mr. Nwoke had been married only once before, not three times as alleged by the blogger.

Despite the controversy, many Nigerians have shown support for Sharon, emphasizing that love and happiness matter most.

thebennyboom wrote, “Happy married life @sharonooja you will love and be loved right till you both grow old together”

jaycelinebrand wrote, “After we complain about the stigma of divorced persons. They love each other that’s all that truly matters.”

jaycelinebrand wrote, “And what does it matter? If this is a legal marriage why are we giving people ammunition”

blaqninjah wrote, “This is why she was hiding her husband”

lindanwaora wrote, “So because he has been divorced he should give up on love? some of you talking here are on your 19th talking stage and you havnt given up so why should he?”

wallpaperplace wrote, “The can dig up everything but will never dig how to come out of poverty”

balo_ng wrote, “Omo it’s not easy to be a celebrity. I didn’t know that divorcees aren’t supposed to remarry”

eseosa wrote, “What’s wrong with marrying a divorcee? Are you people possessed? Why does another person’s happiness make you sad?”

nkechiblessingsunday wrote, “Na wah 0000,why some people no just want happy for another person? Marriage wey never reach 24 hours?”

