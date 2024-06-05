The fashion industry is mourning the loss of Teni Oluwo, a renowned fashion stylist and influencer, who passed away on Tuesday, June 4, at the age of 34.

Teni Oluwo, also known as Style Territory, began her career as a journalist before rising to prominence as a fashion influencer and stylist.

Her bold and eclectic style earned her a loyal following, and she became a sought-after stylist, working with many celebrities.

Her work gained international recognition, featuring in prestigious publications like Vogue magazine. Teni was also a devoted Christian and used her platform to share her faith.

In addition to her styling work, Teni hosted events, planned fashion shows, and designed for the fashion brand, KÍLĖNTÁR. She was also a writer and journalist for Bella Naija.

Teni’s passing has sent shockwaves through the fashion industry, and her friends, family, and colleagues are mourning the loss of a talented and vibrant individual.

Her legacy in the fashion world will be deeply missed, but her impact and influence will continue to inspire and empower young fashion enthusiasts.

ALSO READ: “She was an unfaithful wife and was putting sleeping pills in his noodles” – Mohbad’s father spills dirt about his wife