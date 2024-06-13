Nigerian singer Davido has unfollowed his junior colleague, Portable, on Instagram after a public feud between the two artists.

The drama started when Portable criticized the DMW boss for giving him bad advice during their recent meeting in the US.

He claimed that OBO, who is signed to Sony Music, advised him not to sign with the label but instead opt for Empire and collect an advance.

The singer also blasted his colleague for chasing Grammys, stating that he is also chasing the same award.

This comes after Davido took him out for a dinner date in Atlanta and gifting him a luxury shoe.

Following this, Davido has unfollowed Portable on Instagram, signaling an end to their brief association.

Fans have reacted to the situation, with many blaming Davido for linking up with the controversial singer in the first place.

Some have criticized the music star for quickly unfollowing Portable, calling the move “childish”.

Others defended Davido, saying he is becoming more mature by distancing himself from unnecessary drama.

One Steadyy Kush wrote, “Davido link with Portable for clout now he don backfire.”

Essien9383 wrote, “Now he is becoming matured.”

Okanlawon Muhammad Olamilekan wrote, “Davido no get sense, any small thing, e go unfollow.”

Silver 44k7 wrote, “Lol na this Davido they quick unfollow person pass button.”

Investor Ybnba wrote, “Childish.”

