A Nigerian bride has shared a heartbreaking story of how she went blind just a day before her wedding due to a wrong prescription of eye drops.

In a trending video, the bride narrated how she visited a pharmacy to get eye drops for her red eyes, but the pharmacist prescribed a strong medication used for eye surgery, causing her pupils to dilate and leading to temporary blindness.

She was taken back to the pharmacy, and an optometrist appointment was booked urgently.

Unfortunately, the bride was informed that her sight wouldn’t be restored in time for her wedding, and she had to get married partially blind.

Despite the challenges, the lady remained positive.

She expressed gratitude that her sight was eventually restored and affirmed that God helped her overcome the difficult situation.

In her words;

“How I lost my sight 24 hours to my wedding and got married partially blind. 36 hours before my wedding, I went to the pharmacy to get eye drops because my eyes were a bit red from preparation stress. I explained why I needed the eye drop and the pharmacist prescribed an eye drop to me I was instructed to use it at night before bedtime which I did.

“I woke up the next day blind. Like I couldn’t see. My pupils were diluted. My eyes started tearing as the light ray was too much for my eyes to comprehend. My vision was totally blur. I could only see very blur shapes but nothing more. I was completely blind only 24 hours to my wedding.

“I was taken back to the pharmacy where I bought the eye drop and the pharmacist that prescribed the eye drop to me was not on shift. Because of the intensity of the situation, she was called to come to the pharmacy asap. The other pharmacist couldn’t understand why I was given such eye drop.

“The eye drop was mostly used for eye surgery or by an ophthalmologist to purposely dilate the pupils to fully examine the health of the optive nerve and the retina. To think I was given such extreme eye drop was out of everyone’s understanding. When the pharmacist came she was scared. Seeing how seriously sensitive the situation was, they booked me for an immediate optometrist appointment.

“When we got to the optometrist, as soon as he examined my eyes he told me it would take a while for me to regain my sight fully and there’s no way I would get my sight restored in 24 hours so I might have to go on with my wedding in that condition. I cried so much. The devil tried but he failed.”

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ:“Is that even an office” – Drama as Eniola Badmus bags appointment with Federal Government