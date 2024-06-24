In a recent interview, popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele revealed the challenges she faced early in her career and why she switched from Yoruba movie to English.

Despite her talent, the movie producer struggled to land significant roles in English-language films, leading her to explore the Yoruba movie industry.

Although she didn’t initially get a big break in the Yoruba genre either, Funke Akindele didn’t give up.

Following her inability to get her big break in Yoruba movie, Funke Akindele took matters into her own hands and produced her own film, “The 13th Movie”, which marked a turning point in her career.

Funke credits her success to her determination, hard work, and ability to stay focused.

She also emphasized the importance of separating her public and private life, prioritizing her family and work over fame.

“I didn’t get a big role in the Yoruba industry, I launched myself with my first production. My brain was always working, you have to just move, do something, what can you do now? I remember then, before the biggest break, Jenifa, I got into the Yoruba movie genre and I didn’t get a big role.” She said.

The interviewer then asked: “But was that your original idea to get into Yoruba movies first? How did you go into that for you?’

She replied: Okay, when I didn’t get roles in English and I got frustrated, I was on a project with Ayo Adesoya. I told Auntie Ayo, I don’t have roles. I said, I’ll talk to your producer, I’ll have you on board for Yoruba movie. And she spoke to the producer, I was invited to come and act in Oshugo then. And from there, I met with Titi Abalogu, I met Iyabo Ojo, and I told him, I need roles. And Iyabo said, okay, come, come. She took me to the Audun Fakako, where you have the Yinka Quadri Ogogo, Taiwo Hassan. She said, this is my friend, give her a job, blah, blah, blah. They didn’t give me the big role. I actually launched myself with my own production, my first production.”

Interviewer: Are you serious?”

Funke: I wrote it, I produced it. But I learnt a lot from the Yoruba movie genre, how to produce. I learnt a lot, I was always focused on the cameras, how things were moving up and down. While I walked on, I need to know, I was directed by the late Lloyd Weaver. I was always checking the cameras, checking the props, checking everything, asking questions. You know, I’m actually self-taught, I didn’t go to school to study production.”

Interviewer: Yeah, because you are so talented.

Funke: Yes, I studied everything, you know, I was just looking at what they were doing. With what I have up in here, I came up with a plan and produced my first movie, the 13th movie.”

Interviewer: You’re self-taught, basically.

Funke: Yes, I’m self-taught. You’re self-taught.

Interviewer: How have you been able to cope, separate? Because a lot of people say people who are naturally funny, people who are all happy, good, lucky, that on the other side, they’re very shy, very quiet, very private. Are you like that?

Funke: I am. It’s part of me.

Interviewer: How have you been able to keep your life separate from your public life?

Funke: Antip, by just being me in my space, like, I don’t really like going to parties. I’m not a party animal. I don’t like it at all. I like my space. But because, you know, my colleagues, they have parties, friends, families, you must be very, very important for me to leave the job, the work, and come. I run a studio, the Funke Academy Network Studio, and we film every year. We have content on YouTube, you know, and movies at the cinemas and streaming platforms. I’m very busy. So I just get busy with work and my children, you know, because I have to give them time. I must be in their lives. So when I’m not working, I’m with my children. I’m in my space. You know, I give out what I want you to see because the social media space makes people believe who I made already. I have a particular number of followers. People love me so much. I’m big up, you know, I don’t let that get into my head. The fame is dead. No, no, no, no. The accolades, I appreciate the accolades.”

