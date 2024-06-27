Content creator, Empress Judas has sparked a debate on social media after throwing shade at newly married women who fawn over celebrities at their weddings while praising Chioma Adeleke.

In a viral video, the influencer praised Chioma, Davido’s wife, for her composure at their wedding reception, saying she didn’t kneel or fawn over anyone.

She mentioned that if it’s some married women, they would have hugged and kneel before a celebrity or pastor. The lady added that some even sing on their wedding day.

“I didn’t see Chioma kneel for anybody, if it were to be some people they would roll on the floor and be shouting my spiritual father,” Empress Judas. “Mama chi, you raise a woman, abeg.”

The video came with a caption: “IF NA SOME MARRIED woman yesterday. Them for use breast greet everybody, kneel down for people because them see dollar.”

Reactions to the video were mixed, with many agreeing with Empress Judas and praising Chioma .

Some defended the newly married women while others pointed out that everyone has different personalities and reactions to fame.

A social media user pointed out that that Empress Judas was throwing shade at Veekee James and Ekene Umenwa.

@king_emma_gem wrote: Stray bullet Judy hit @veekee_james and @ekene_umenwa

@preshhxxo: But everyone is different now, make all of us rest abeg everyone can’t be like chioma everyone has different personality.

@panorg_enterprise: And secondly Davido actually drank the palmwine when Chioma gave him during the search. Unlike some men that would kiss the cup and pour the wine under their table.

@fruitblend_ng: I think it’s because Chioma is used to this fame, she already even knew they will be attending the wedding.

@beauty_by_tbad: Chioma didn’t do it because she’s familiar with virtually everyone at that event. The person you are shading was surprised by her bestie with a gospel artist so their reaction will be different. This your comparison no make sense

