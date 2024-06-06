BBNaija star, Mercy Eke has taken to social media to lament the loss of her funds after Heritage Bank was shut down by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to her, she has over 100 million Naira stuck in her account and is unsure of how to retrieve her money.

Mercy Eke claimed that she was required to open an account with Heritage Bank during her time on the BBNaija show, as it was a requirement for contestants to receive their winnings.

She further alleged that her account manager had convinced her to put her money in a fixed deposit account despite knowing the bank’s financial struggles.

Fans have been trying to console the entrepreneur, citing statements from the CBN and the National Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC), which promise to pay customers with accounts below 5 million Naira.

However, Mercy is skeptical, fearing she may only receive a fraction of her funds, as the CBN circular states that customers with accounts above 5 million Naira will only receive their balance after the realization of the bank’s assets.

She expressed regret for opening an account with the Bank.

See below;

ALSO READ: “My beautiful, intelligent, talented, loving, kind, selfless big sis” Chinenye Nnebe pens sweet message to elder sister, Sonia Uche on her birthday