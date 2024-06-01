Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Chomzy, has unveiled her first child and son, Jayden Chimezirim as he turns one month old.

Taking to her Instagram page, the proud mother shared cute photos of her bundle of joy.

Chomzy is overjoyed and has expressed her deep love for her first child.

According to her, Jayden has brought a new sense of purpose to her life, introducing her to a new stage of life.

She is deeply committed to her child’s well-being and has vowed to do everything in her power to ensure his happiness and success.

Chomzy has also acknowledged the challenges that come with motherhood, including sleepless nights, but her love for her son only grows stronger each day.

She wrote; “My tiny little creature is a month old today.🥹❤️ Words can’t explain how much I love you, you’ve shown me a new stage of life, I’ll do anything for you and I’ll go against the world for you my little angel 🥹 and with each day and sleepless nights that passes, I love you more. ❤️❤️❤️”

