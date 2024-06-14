Obi Cubana, founder of Cubana Group, and his wife Ebele (Lush Eby) are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary today, exchanging sweet messages to each other.

In his post, Obi Cubana praised their enduring friendship and love, expressing how their 16-year journey feels like just 16 days, with each new day bringing more reasons to love her.

He acknowledged that their love is built on a strong foundation of God, friendship, trust, respect, and understanding, making their relationship a heavenly match.

On their wedding anniversary, Obi Cubana reassured his wife of his forever love and gratitude for making their marriage a beautiful and sweet experience.

The entrepreneur also jokingly expressed his willingness to marry her again in the next life.

“Nwunye Odogwu;

Our friendship goals….

Makes the journey of 16yrs look like 16 days!

Each new day brings new exciting reasons to love you more…..

Our love, built on God, friendship, trust, respect and understanding is made in heaven!

And on this day, i want to reassure you my baby, of my forever love for you!

Thank you for making marriage so sweet and beautiful!

I’ll marry you over and over again if there’s anything like next life!❤️

Happy 16th wedding anniversary @lush_eby …..omalicha nwunye m!!!!!🥰🥰❤️❤️” He wrote.

Ebele (Lush Eby) also celebrated their anniversary with a heartfelt message, fondly calling Obi Cubana her “Sucrè”, “Shuga Zaddy”, and “Gift from above”.

She reflected on their incredible journey together, acknowledging their commitment, resilience, and unwavering love.

Ebele expressed awe at their accomplishments as a team, building a life rich with memories and experiences.

The proud wife and mother praised Obi Cubana’s kindness, patience, and support, admiring his intentionality in nurturing their relationship.

She wrote;

“Obi m!

My Sucrè!

My Shuga Zaddy!

My Gift from above!

My Home!

My bestie of Ndu!

16 years ago, we embarked on this incredible journey together. Today, as I reflect on the many moments we’ve shared, I am reminded of just how blessed I am to have you as my partner.

16 years is a significant milestone. It’s a testament to our commitment, our resilience, and our deep unwavering love for each other. We’ve laughed, cried, and grown together in ways I never could have imagined. Each year brought its own challenges and triumphs but through it all, we’ve remained united.

Looking back, I’m in awe of how much we’ve accomplished as a team. Words are not enough to express how I feel. We’ve built a life together that is rich with memories and experiences.

I want to take this moment to acknowledge the incredible man that you are. Your kindness, patience, and unwavering support have been the pillars of our marriage.

One thing I admire most about you is your INTENTIONALITY! I call you Mr. INTENTIONAL 🤣

You’ve always been proactive in nurturing our relationship, ensuring that we never take each other for granted. You definitely put in the WORK to make it work. Your efforts do not go unnoticed.

You’ve made these 16 years the most incredible and fulfilling years of my life. I am so proud of the life we’ve built together and I’m excited for all that is yet to come.

Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and God’s grace. I look forward to growing old and grey with you.

The balling never stops my sucrè. It’s just starting💃💃🤪

Happy Wedding Anniversary to us, babe!

Love you forever and always❤️🥰” she wrote.

