Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is beaming with pride as her son, Festus, marks his 25th birthday today.

The doting mother took to social media to express her joy and gratitude, describing her son as her “first love” and “jewel of inestimable value”.

In a heartfelt message, Iyabo Ojo praised her son for growing into a kind, intelligent, responsible, and talented young man.

According to her, he brings immense joy to her life.

Iyabo Ojo also expressed her gratitude for being his mother and wished her son a happy birthday.

She wrote; “Happy 25th birthday, my first love, my jewel of inestimable value @festo_baba. Baba jeje, no stress zone,

I’m beyond proud of the kind, intelligent, responsible, and talented young man you have grown up to be. You bring so much joy to my life, and I am beyond grateful to be your mom. Keep shining your light, my love. You are indeed a blessing from above, I love you till eternity, forever and forever and forever. Enjoy yourself, jor, nothing do you, oko mi 🥰😍🤩😘”

See below:

ALSO READ: Nathaniel Bassey, Tim Godfrey, Mercy Chinwo, Fran Edwards and others storms the White wedding of Gospel singer, Moses Bliss (Videos)