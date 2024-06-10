Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy has announced her plans to pursue a fourth degree.

She revealed this in a recent video shared via her Instagram page.

In the viral video, DJ Cuppy shared her decision to further her education, despite having already achieved three degrees.

According to her, she had just completed a DJ gig and was in the process of applying to a prestigious academic institution

The singer emphasized the importance of breaking patterns and pushing beyond comfort zones.

Cuppy encouraged others to break free from limiting patterns and pursue their passions.

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ: “It’s the pain of losing a mother, a loved one” Yul Edochie reveals reasons behind Wizkid ‘s recent behavior, shares solution