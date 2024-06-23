Ubi Franklin, a renowned talent manager and entrepreneur, has penned a heartfelt tribute to Chioma Rowland, the wife of popular musician Davido.

In a recent message, the talent manager celebrated the chef’s kindness and generosity, sharing a touching story of how Davido invited him to manage her career, which led to a beautiful friendship and family bond.

According to him, he has never met anyone who has a negative word to say about Chioma.

Ubi Franklin praised Chioma Rowland’s loving nature and dedication to her family.

He also expressed his gratitude to Davido for his support and encouragement, stating that their friendship has been a blessing.

In his words:

“Emotional In 2018 David invited Me to his house and immediately I got in he said make we go balcony. “Ubi my woman, my wife is a chef and the world is going to know about her soon, but before then I want someone I can trust as her manager, and you ubi came to mind that’s why I have invited you here for us make this happen I took on that job of being a manager not knowing Chioma personally and today I’ll say I’ll take on that job a million times because Chioma turned out to be my sister and we stood for each other at all times.

Knowing Chioma is loving Chioma, I have not met a soul who has an issue with Chioma, None. Chioma’s Family also became my family, and I have always said to Chioma even when I become a president of Nigeria, I will never become too big to be her Brother, manager, friend and banter for banter ubi I want to Thank David for always supporting us and making sure we get whatever we want, this next phase is going to be beautiful.

Through the rain and sunshine we Dey together no shaking Super proud and excited to be celebrating #Chivido2024 I know you all know this, I love them so much and we will all keep praying for the success of their marriage and their businesses, anything they lay their hands on will be successful. And all this we have asked through Jesus Christ our Lord. AMEN”

