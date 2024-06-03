Nollywood actors, Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke has reacted after being called out by their colleague, Ruby Ojiakor.

It could be recalled that the thespian had called them out, accusing them of using Junior Pope’s death for personal gain.

Ruby Ojiakor stated that Nosa Rex was using the deceased’s name for content on Instagram, while Adanma Luke was allegedly telling people that Junior Pope had begged her for a job instead of grieving his passing.

Reacting to this, Nosa denied Ruby’s claims, stating that his video was a real situation on set, meant to send a message to other actors.

“Dear Ruby, normally I don’t owe any explanation for the video. But I will let you know so that people will read. That video was a real situation on set. I refused to enter the water and they had to change the entire script. I was trying to pass a message and I am sure some people saw the message.” He said.

He warned Ruby to “respect herself” and not to “piss him off”, adding: “I won’t warn you again. For the people wey really know me, I be content myself, I no dey chase am”.

Adanma Luke also responded, accusing Ruby of hypocrisy and seeking attention by posting about Junior Pope’s death.

She stated: “The one that carries camera everywhere she goes. The real content creator. Only God sees our heart but for now, I won’t push further because you no reach. I have had worse things from better people. Ruby”.

