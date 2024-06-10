A shocking turn of events unfolded on what was supposed to be a joyous wedding day, as a man ‘s fiancée called off the ceremony after discovering his infidelity just three days prior.

In an anonymous message, the man revealed that he slept with his ex just three days before his wedding, leading his fiancée to call off the ceremony.

He expressed his disappointment and frustration, stating that he had spent 80% of his savings on the wedding and that his fiancée had “embarrassed him badly”.

However, his comments took a controversial turn when he blamed women for having high standards and not being willing to accept infidelity.

He warned women to “lower their standards” and “manage” their expectations to avoid being unmarried at 30.

In his words;

“I slept with my ex, three days to my wedding, my babe found out and called off the wedding on our wedding day. She refused to show up, even when she knows that I used 80% of my savings to plan the wedding. She embarrassed me so bad, men need to stop enabling women these days, she walked out of a lifetime opportunity cause of a mistake. If our mothers behaved like this there would be no marriage left. I’ve been down since then but I want to see the man she’ll meet that won’t cheat even with all her money lol, ladies you better lower your standards and stop acting like there are not millions of women who would take your place and accept more shits than u were willing to take. Better choose your shit and manage so u won’t be unmarried at 30. Tor”

Many have condemned his remarks as misogynistic and victim-blaming, while slammed him for cheating on his wife-to-be.

