Media personality, Daddy Freeze has weighed in on a Father’s Day message made by Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw, which sparked a debate on social media.

The actress had praised fathers who are present and responsible, and prayed for God’s strength, favor, and blessings on them.

However, Some people criticized her message, pointing out the double standard in only celebrating responsible fathers on Father’s Day, while celebrating all mothers on Mother’s Day, without emphasizing responsibility.

Replying Kate Henshaw, Daddy Freeze acknowledged that while responsible fatherhood is important, some men face challenges that prevent them from being good fathers, and that some women can also contribute to this.

He emphasized that the situation can be complex and that both parties should be considered.

In his words:

“Kate is right; as a father, you need to be responsible. However, there are good men out there who can’t afford to be responsible for financial, health, or other reasons, so it’s not their fault. Many women are also the reason why some men are irresponsible. If you destroy a man psychologically, emotionally, and financially, you can’t expect magic, can you?? The scriptures quoted also cut both ways.”

ALSO READ: “Spending 14 years of my life with you is an awesome gift and achievement ” MC Mbakara pens sweet note to wife, Lolo on her birthday