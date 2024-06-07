In a landmark ruling, the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) has imposed a hefty fine of N150 million on Multichoice Nigeria, owners of DStv and GOtv, for brazenly disobeying a court order.

The tribunal also ordered the pay-TV giant to provide a free one-month subscription to all customers on DStv, GOtv, and Showmax, a move hailed as a significant victory for consumers.

The ruling comes after Multichoice Nigeria increased its subscription rates on May 1, despite the CCPT’s restraining order, sparking outrage among customers.

The company’s actions were seen as a blatant disregard for the rule of law and a violation of consumer rights.

The CCPT’s decision sends a strong message to corporate entities that disregard court orders will not be tolerated in Nigeria.

