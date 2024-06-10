Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has revealed the reasons behind the collapse of her marriage to Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole.

Recall that the thespian’s marriage to Fawole ended in divorce years back.

She has now spoken out about the challenges she faced in the marriage.

In a recent interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, Jegede shared that her husband’s habit of keeping malice for weeks was the deal breaker.

According to her, Fawole would often refuse to communicate with her for extended periods during disagreements, including a three-week stretch when she was pregnant with their child.

Despite her vulnerability, he showed no concern for her well-being, even when she left their home to stay with her parents.

Yvonne Jegede said this led to the end of their marriage.

“Most times when we had issues, I don’t know how to keep malice or walk out, come back and not talk to you. But he had A1 in malice and that was what ended the marriage. We kept malice for three weeks and I was pregnant in the same house and I packed my bags for my father’s house. Despite being pregnant, he won’t even call me till midnight to know where I took his pregnancy to,” she said.

