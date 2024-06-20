Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has celebrated his son, Ace’s 9th birthday with a touching tribute.

In a heartfelt message, the movie star expressed his pride and joy in watching Ace grow into a remarkable young person.

On his birthday, IK Ogbonna wished for his son to surpass him in all aspects of life, encouraging him to dream big and work hard to achieve his goals.

The doting father offered his blessings and support, acknowledging Ace’s potential and promising to guide him every step of the way.

In his words;

“Happy Birthday, my Son Ace! ❤️🎉

Today marks a special milestone in your journey, and I couldn’t be prouder of the wonderful person you are becoming. Each day, you bring so much joy and love into our lives, and watching you grow is the greatest gift I could ever ask for.

As you turn 9, my wish for you is to be better than me in every way. May you dream bigger, reach higher, and achieve more than I ever have. Remember that you have all the potential in the world, and there’s nothing you can’t accomplish with determination and hard work.

I grant you all the blessings from heaven, my dear son. May your path be filled with endless opportunities, boundless happiness, and unwavering love. Always know that I am here to support and guide you every step of the way.

You will be a blessing not just to your father and mother but to the world at large.

Enjoy your special day, and may this year bring you many more amazing adventures and memories.

With all my love,

Dad ❤️️”

