A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming story of how she met her husband on a bus.

The lady revealed that she gave her number to a stranger on a bus, leading to a whirlwind romance that began in 2019.

Their connection only grew stronger with each passing day, and they found themselves falling deeply in love.

Two years later, in 2021, they welcomed a beautiful baby together in 2021.

Finally, in 2024, they tied the knot in a beautiful court and traditional wedding, surrounded by friends and family.

Sharing her story, the lady encouraged others to be willing to take chances and share their numbers with strangers.

