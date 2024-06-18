Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s ex- husband, Lanre Gentry has thrown a shade at her on their son, Juwon Gentry’s birthday.

Recall that the ex couple have been making headlines with their dramatic divorce and custody battles.

On their son’s 14th birthday today, Lanre took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, but also threw a subtle jab at his ex-wife.

His post implied that Mercy has been trying to keep their son away from him, but he remains committed to his role as a father.

Despite their divorce, Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband wants to maintain a relationship with his son and be involved in his life.

His birthday post reads:

“Happy birthday to my dear son Olajuwon Gentry. No matter how your mother tries to take you away from me, I still remain your father, and I am happy you are growing up to understand that I remain your father and come back to me to ask for anything without your mother asking by herself. I cherish you, my son, a long life to you and me as your father.”

