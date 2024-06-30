Contrary to earlier reports, veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs is not dead.

His family has released a new video confirming that he is alive and well. This comes after rumors of his passing spread like wildfire on social media earlier today.

Olu Jacobs has been battling Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) since 2021, but his condition has not deteriorated to the point of death.

The clarification brings relief to fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, who had been mourning the loss of a legend.

We wish Mr Jacobs continued strength and wellness.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: “My special duo, my extra ordinary gift from God, the ones God sent to reshape our lives” Regina Daniels pens sweet message to sons on their birthday