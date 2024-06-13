Nigerian actress, Yvonne Jegede has engaged in a war of words with podcast host, Nedu Wazobia after apologizing to May Edochie for her controversial comments on Yul Edochie’s marriage.

Recall that the movie star had faced backlash for her comments on Yul Edochie’s marriage and had apologized for any hurt caused.

Reacting to this, Nedu Wazobia threw a shade at Jegede, saying she should have stood by her words instead of apologizing.

“If You talk use your chest stand by your words. Still number 1..,” he wrote.

However, Yvonne Jegede has fired back, labeling Nedu Wazobia as toxic and narcissistic.

She accused him of deriving joy from women attacking each other and perpetuating harmful content on his podcast.

In her words;

“I woke up to see Nedu’s post reacting to my appearance on the podcast, particularly my apology to May Edochie and women in general.

I understand Nedu’s difficulty in comprehending my apology. Narcissistic and toxic men like him cannot grasp the importance of apologizing when others feel hurt by your actions, regardless of whether you believe you are right or wrong.

Small-minded people like you rejoice when women attack each other or are trampled upon. Check the history of your podcast; it is filled with content targeting women’s self-esteem. Perhaps the rumor about you is true—you don’t like women! Nedu, there’s nothing wrong with women winning and shining; it doesn’t diminish you or any other man.

You are so evil that you didn’t even promote “A Father’s Love,” the movie I came to discuss on your show. Instead, you were all over my WhatsApp, telling me how much you like me, and now you join the mob and chase clout with your petty post.

I was raised to apologize if I was wrong and to those who felt hurt by my actions.

If I didn’t own what I said with conviction, I wouldn’t come out to apologize when it was pointed out that some women and May felt offended. My apology was directed at those who clearly expressed their hurt.

Take all the money you want from Facebook and YouTube, but prosperity always judges those who stand against women and profit at the expense of others.

A small-minded man like you will never understand the need for an apology, even when he is wrong.

By the way, you asked that I take you out. When I get back in town, we can still do it, but be prepared to man up, take responsibility, and pay your own bills. I always pay mine and never beg for anyone to take me out!”

See Below;