Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has sparked outrage after publicly shaming his baby mama, Ashabi Simple, on social media.

In a series of ranting posts, the singer accused Ashabi of ingratitude and deceit, claiming she is expecting their second child while simultaneously pursuing ambassadorial deals behind his back.

Portable alleged that Ashabi had called his wife to announce her intention to move on from him, yet she was secretly pregnant with his child.

He also claimed she was hiding her pregnancy by sucking in her belly for photos.

He said in parts;

“You called my wife and told her that you wanted to move on from me but yet you are pregnant with our second child. You are very ungrateful. Nobody knows you if not for me. Why are you signing ambassador deals behind me when I already feed you and take care of you? Deals that I’m supposed to be getting and be charging higher. Even my housewife does not sign ambassador deals. You travelled with your second pregnancy and now you are sucking belle to snap pictures.”

See below;

