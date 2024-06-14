Nollywood actress, Efe Irele is reportedly married to Nigerian politician Akin Alabi as his second wife, according to controversial blogger Cutie.

While the actress has not commented on the news, netizens have noticed her wearing a diamond wedding band on her ring finger in recent social media posts.

The gossip blog claims that Alabi, the founder of Naira Bet, bought Efe Irele a house and cars while they were dating and has made her a wealthy second wife.

Cutie wrote; “Ha! I’m surprised I’m getting messages about “who is Eve married to as second wife?”

So most of you didn’t know she is married to Akin Alabi as his 2nd wife?

Akin Alabi is the founder of Naira Bet. Very wealthy young politician.

I learnt he recently even sold his shares in his betting company and made more billions.

Yes Efe is sitting pretty in money as 2nd wife.

Even when she was just his girlfriend, he bought her a house and cars so now that she is 2nd wife, the money go long.”

Fans have congratulated the actress on her alleged nuptials, with many praising her for making a choice that suits her.

byeinna wrote, “now I get why she had a veryyyyy low key wedding and there are no traces that she is married except for her wedding band.As long as their is an understanding with the first wife and that’s what matters to me biki”

gemini_goddess1993 wrote, “People are becoming second wives for billionaires without even stressing the first wife or disrespecting her …

Someone of I know on social media space is became a second wife to a man whose wife is making more money than him”

black_querida wrote, “Her choice. Her life. She is enjoying her life”

chef_eugenianagbe wrote, “One of my favorite actress she’s very responsible and I love how she’s alway in her corner congratulations and I wish u a happy marry life.”

