Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has lambasted her former best friend and colleague, Judy Austin, over her recent video supporting her husband, Yul Edochie.

Recall that Netizens slammed Yul for not paying his children’s school fees or providing for them.

Reacting to this, Judy praised Yul Edochie as the most handsome man in the world and prayed against evil forces in his life.

Sarah Martins responded with a scathing remark, advising Judy Austin to use common sense and stop making a fuss.

She stated that a prostitute does not kidnap someone else’s husband, take over their territory, or cause them to neglect their children.

She called Yul Edochie an “empty werey” and told Judy Austin to focus on her own life.

“Ashawo no dey kidnap person husband! Ashawo no dey mount guard on top person territory! Try dey get sense! They’ve left the empty werey for u so what’s the fuss about??? Ashawo no dey make their victim to neglect their children! You can do better!” she wrote.

Rita Edochie, Yul Edochie’s sister, seemingly agreed with Sarah Martins’ statement, responding with “GBAM”.

