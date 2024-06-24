Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola has showered praises on skit maker, Samuel Perry aka Broda Shaggi.

The thespian took to social media to express her gratitude and admiration for the comedian’s contributions to the entertainment industry.

She acknowledged his ability to tailor his content to suit the taste and style of his audience.

Wumi Toriola also recognized his exceptional talent, creativity, and kindness, calling Broda Shaggi “the man with the golden heart” and a “rare gem” in the industry.

She wrote;

“Every entertainer represents a demography/persona of people. Contents are tailored to the taste and style of those people. Applaud for our MCM @brodashaggi Samuel Perry extensively known as Broda Shaggi. As far as Nigerian entertainment industry is concerned, shaggi is good. Funny is relative. Comedy is relative. Shaggy’s contents are appealing. He is loaded!!! Creative and gifted.

The man with the golden heart, your kind on earth are rare gems. I see you. I appreciate you. Give it up for the man of the moment… Thank you Shaggy @brodashagg”

Reacting to this, Broda Shaggi revealed that he was overwhelmed with emotion, initially thinking the post was a birthday tribute.

“Ah! Wetin happen? I even think say today na birthday then I come remember say we never dey September. Thank you Queen Latifah…. Looooor you” he wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ:“I love you my 4th seed. May you continually be a beacon of hope” Apostle Suleman say powerful prayers for fourth daughter on her birthday