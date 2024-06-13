In a recent interview on the Toke Moments show, Nollywood actor Akah Nnani shared candid insights about his marriage to wife Chidera Nnani.

The actor revealed that his relationship is built on love, not liking each other all the time.

Akah Nnani admitted that there are moments when he doesn’t like his wife, and vice versa, but their love for each other keeps them together.

Akah Nnani emphasized that love is complicated and requires accepting and loving one’s partner’s flaws and imperfections.

He believes that people often marry for the wrong reasons, but true love requires embracing each other’s “demons”.

He said;

“People marry for the wrong reasons everytime.

I will say love becasue there are moments and certain period of time I don’t like my wife, it has happend. And there are period when she does not like me because it is the love that keeps us.

Love is complicated, you have to love somebody’s demons. That is why it is love.”

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“Perhaps the rumor about you is true,you don’t like women” – Yvonne Jegede slams Nedu Wazobia for ridiculing her over her apology to May Edochie