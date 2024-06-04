Big Brother Titans star, Yvonne Godswill has showered her boyfriend, Juicy Jay, with love and praise on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, the reality star expressed her gratitude for having him in her life, wishing him peace, happiness, and prosperity.

Wishing him a happy birthday, Yvonne Godswill jokingly mentioned getting Juicy Jay a mirror so he can see what an incredible human he is.

She wrote;

“Happy Birthday to the man who fills my heart with love and joy. May God give you peace, happiness and prosperity all year long. I need to buy you a big ass mirror so you can see what an incredible human you are and can’t wait to see you 59 I Love you my baby @juicyjayofficial”

See below;

ALSO READ; “You’re the kindest, coolest, most stylish dad one can get” Deborah Enenche celebrates her father, Pastor Paul Enenche’s birthday with sweet message