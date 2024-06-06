Ruby Ojiakor, the best friend of the late actor Junior Pope, and his wife, Jennifer Awele have seemingly parted ways.

The reason for their rift is undisclosed.

Observers note that Ruby Ojiakor and Junior Pope’s wife have unfollowed each other on Instagram since the actor’s passing.

Earlier, movie producer Adanma Luke hinted at a possible romantic relationship between Ruby and Junior Pope, suggesting that Ruby’s grief was more intense than that of the bereaved wife.

Reactions from fans and followers have been mixed, with some speculating about the nature of Ruby’s relationship with Junior Pope and others expressing disappointment in her behavior.

One Barbiesfy wrote, “Ruby and JP obviously had a secret relationship, and Ruby was going to be his next wife if he had stayed alive cause marriage with Jennifer was shaking

One Yul Judy 4eva wrote, “Adanma Luke don update Jenifer

One Jane Auslo wrote, “Why she no go unfollow am, Ruby’s attitude lately but me pissed off. She even wears white as a widow; what nonsense?

One Tina Vicky wrote, “Ruby sef u don mourn reach, except there is something there, cause people are beginning to suspect you

One Angelus Wholesale Kiddies wrote, “JP was a husband and father figure; this death is so painful

One Suzan Sambo Temmy wrote, “When you cry more than the bereaved?

One Queen Jane847 wrote, “Abi Ruby was JP’s girlfriend? I just dey ask oo

One Kweenchygor30 wrote, “Is he ur husband? What is all this drama?”.

