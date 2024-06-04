Nigerian clergyman , Apostle Tomi Arayomi has stirred up debate by advising wives to refrain from calling their husbands “baby”.

He gave this advice during a recent sermon.

Apostle Tomi Arayomi explained that wives should desist from calling their husbands “baby” if they want them to start acting differently.

He believes this term can perpetuate childish behavior in men, rather than encouraging them to act more responsibly.

The clergyman noted that some wives get disappointed with their husband’s behavior, which can resemble that of a child, and attributed this to the way wives address them.

He referenced biblical examples, such as Abigail, who referred to her husband David as “my lord”, making him a great man.

His advice has sparked reactions online. While some agreed with Apostle Arayomi’s perspective, others disagreed, viewing “baby” as a harmless term of endearment.

fane_designs_ said: “U just should have preached about something else. “Baby” is just a romantic name.”

photobyprestige said: “Just like I am a pencil in the hand of my creator, I am also a baby in the hand of my wife. Pastor, just preach about the cross, and let couples sort out their own issue.”

olowe_oluwatomisin said: “Iron man, Eze gburugburu, Ancient of days, My Lord, My ATM”

cutezemain said: “Lol 😂 I will start calling him Gburugburu, okwuru-oka, Igwe uwa-ezuoke, abidoshaker 😂😂😂”

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ; “Madam, respect yourself, don’t piss me off” – Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke hit back at Ruby Ojiakor for dragging them over Junior Pope