Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has congratulated her friend and colleague, Sharon Ooja, on her recent wedding to Ugo Nwoke.

The thespian took to Instagram to express her joy and congratulations to the newlyweds.

She praised the couple’s joy, saying it was “palpable and wonderful to witness”.

The mother of one also commended their stunning appearance, saying they looked “amazing together”.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s message included a heartfelt prayer for Sharon Ooja and her husband, asking God to bless their marriage with love, peace, joy, wisdom, and understanding.

She wrote:

“My babygirl, your joy was palpable and wonderful to witness. I was just shining my teeth left, right, and centre. Or should I talk about how STUNNING you and Ugo looked together as a unit? The beauty is much.

I may have gotten teary-eyed one or two times, but I will never admit that publicly, as in, hard guy. You were THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BRIDE.

May the good Lord walk with you two on this journey of life. May he wrap you both and envelope you in his love. The kind of love for each other that only he can give you both, may he give you.

The kind of peace that surpasses all understanding, may it dwell with you. The kind of joy that flows like a river, may it flow through your home every single day.

The kind of wisdom, knowledge, and understanding that only comes from sitting with him may he give to you both to navigate this new chapter in Jesus’ name. Amen. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Nwoke. Love you babygirl.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “I didn’t see Chioma kneel for anybody, if it were to be some people they would roll on the floor and be shouting …” – Empress Judas throws shade