Renowned Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has honored the memory of her late mother, celebrating what would have been her 70th birthday.

In an emotional post, Funke reflected on her mother’s profound impact on her life and career.

Funke Akindele fondly remembered her mother ‘s unwavering support, love, and guidance, which played a significant role in shaping her into the person she is today.

She expressed gratitude for her encouragement and belief in her dreams, even when faced with challenges.

In her words;

“Happy 70th birthday to the most selfless, loving, and supportive mom in the world! Today would have been a monumental milestone, and I wish you were here to celebrate with me. Your unwavering belief in my dreams, especially my acting career, has been the driving force behind my success.

I remember when I struggled in academics, you didn’t push me to conform; instead, you encouraged my passion for dance and drama. Your endless support and trust in my abilities helped me discover my true potential.

Your guidance, encouragement, and unrelenting support have shaped me into the person I am today. I’m forever grateful for the sacrifices you made.

Your legacy lives on through me, and I promise to continue making you proud. Rest in peace, Mom. I love you more than words can express. #HappyBirthdayMom #RIP #ForeverInMyHeart”

