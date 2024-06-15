Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa has been showered with praise by her husband, Alex Kleanson.

In a touching tribute, the filmmaker expressed his deep love and appreciation for his wife, praising her as “the most amazing woman in my life”.

The proud husband thanked Ekene Umenwa for her support, encouragement, and unconditional love, which he said make him a better person and husband.

He also admired her strength and resilience.

According to him, she is the rock that holds their family together.

In his words;

“To the most amazing woman in my life,

Your love, support, and encouragement make me a better person. Your kindness, compassion, and beauty inspire me to be a better husband. You are the rock that holds our family together, and I am forever grateful for your unwavering dedication and unconditional love.

Your strength and resilience in the face of challenges are a constant source of admiration and motivation for me. I am so proud of the woman you are. Your heart is full of love, your spirit is full of life, and your smile is full of joy. You make our home a haven of peace, happiness, and laughter.

Thank you for being my partner, my best friend, and my everything. I love you more with each passing day.

With all my heart and appreciation, just to say I love you my wife @ekene_umenwa”

See below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8O4Wt_SW2WM-xFeruqERV-ziPaoPfiPBzBkMs0/?igsh=bW82dHk5MTd3cWQ=

