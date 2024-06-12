Nigerian entrepreneur, May Edochie’s lawyer has made a shocking revelation about Yul Edochie’s financial support for his children, just days after Yvonne Jegede defended his actions.

Recall that Yvonne had earlier stated that she saw nothing wrong with Yul’s decision to take a second wife.

She compared his situation to that of Ned Nwoko, who she claimed was also a polygamous man.

Yvonne wondered why people criticized Yul but still wish to be like Regina Daniels. She has since apologized to May Edochie and Nigerians for being insensitive.

Addressing this, May Edochie’s lawyer revealed that Yul has stopped paying school fees for his children with May, despite his financial capabilities.

The lawyer revealed that Yul had told his daughter that her mother earns more money than him, implying that he is not responsible for supporting his children financially.

“Ned takes care of all his children, but Yul is not supporting his children at all. He has stopped paying their school fees as we speak. He told his daughter that her mother earns more money than him” he said.

He also give reasons why people should not compare Yul’s marriage to Ned Nwoko’s.

